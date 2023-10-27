Deputy Lands Minister welcomes partnership on nature-based climate solutions 

By Godwill Authur-Mensah

Accra, Oct.27, GNA-The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio has welcomed a proposal for partnership on nature-based climate solutions from Mundo Verde Climate, a Swiss-based company focused on carbon credit development trading.

The Swiss company has expressed its plan to invest in Ghana’s forestry sector for their mutual benefit.

The Deputy Minister expressed happiness in the project when he welcomed a delegation from Mundo Verde Climate at the Ministry.

Mr Owusu-Bio was optimistic that the proposal was a holistic one that would not only benefit Ghana but also impact the lives of the people living within the fringes of the forestry resources.

He said that the government was undertaking an aggressive afforestation drive, therefore, the proposal would enhance its efforts and the global fight against climate change.

He entreated the company to expand its network and consider exploring the area of private plantation ownership to enable more people to benefit.

The leader of the delegation, Madam Kaya, the Managing Partner of Mundo Verde Climate, said it was concerned about exploring nature-based climate solution projects in Ghana and establishing carbon sink areas through the protection and regeneration of degraded forests and mangroves.

She said it was also seeking to cooperate with the Ministry and share the carbon asset revenue with Ghana.

While outlining requirements that would make the partnership work, she said: “We will need access to land, a concession for the project partnership, local expertise and know-how, and a cooperative environment.”

She said: “Aside from the capital investment we are pushing into this project, the country stands to benefit a lot more, including employment for women and men of the various communities involved, hospitals, roads, and schools among other infrastructure.”

