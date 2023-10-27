Bofoakwa Tano football club drops points against Accra Lions at Sunyani Coronation Park

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Oct. 27, GNA – In a thrilling match between Bofoakwa Tano FC and Accra Lions FC, both teams settled for a pulsating 1-1 draw on match day seven of the BetPawa Ghana tournament, held at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The homesters Bofoakwa Tano, took the lead in the second minute of the first half, courtesy Najib Fuseini Ibrahim strike.

He seized the opportunity when a loose ball came his way near the 18-yard line, and skilfully volleyed it into the net for an opener.

That early lead, signalled better things to come, but that was not to be as the failed to capitalize on the few opportunities that came their way.

The homesters, however managed to hold onto the solitary lead till the end of the first department of the game.

On resumption, Accra Lions, determined and well-prepared, wasted no time in the second half, showcased their dominance and managed to equalize in the 68th minute through Daniel Kwame Awuni.

Awuni expertly placed the ball in the left corner of Emmanuel Kobi, the Bofoakwa goalkeeper, securing the much-needed goal for his team.

During the post-match conference, Ibrahim Tanko, the Coach of Accra Lions, praised his players for their character and confidence in the second half.

He attributed their success to their ability to maintain possession of the ball.

Daniel Kwame Awuni, a player of Accra Lions, explained that despite conceding a goal in the first half, his team remained confident in their ability to make a comeback.

He said, they regrouped and delivered an outstanding performance in the second half, which ultimately led to their success.

Mr Frimpong Manso, the Coach of Bofoakwa, acknowledged the difficulty of the match, highlighting the opponents’ strong ball possession skills and comfort on the field.

He expressed his team’s desire to win the match, which was not to be .

GNA

