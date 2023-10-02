Western Regional Fire Command trains national service personnel on fire safety

By Emmanuel Gamson

Fijai (W/R), Oct. 02, GNA – The Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has trained some National Service Personnel on fire safety as part of efforts to whip up citizens’ interest in fire prevention.

They were trained in basic fire safety practices, fire prevention mechanisms, control room procedures in handling emergency calls, fire science, fire extinguishers usage, Road Traffic Collision (RTC) and how to educate the public on dangers of fire.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFO I) Mr Frederick Ohemeng, Western Regional GNFS Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that national service personnel had over the years been posted to the Command and exited without the requisite knowledge on fire prevention.

He said the Command deemed it necessary to train the 2022/2023 batch of personnel to deepen public awareness on fire safety.

“This is a well thought out initiative by me and the team at the Command and it is going to be something we will do going forward, because we realized that national service personnel pass through our walls without the requisite knowledge on basic fire safety, and we want to change that narrative,” he emphasized.

ACFO I Ohemeng indicated that the trainees had been assigned to Fire Task Force and the Public Education and Rural Fire Department to augment the staff strength of the department for their weekly public awareness creation.

At the end of the five-day intensive training, the trainees were awarded a Certification of Service by the Command for their exceptional performances during the training.

The Western Regional Fire Commander, presenting the awards to the personnel, commended them for the excellent work done, and urged them to be advocates of fire safety in their communities and wherever they found themselves as they moved to the world of work.

