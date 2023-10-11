OSP collaborates with FBI to investigate Cecilia Dapaah’s US assets

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have initiated “concurrent inquiries” into the activities of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her associates.

A statement by the OSP said the investigations would primarily focus on examining their assets and financial transactions within the United States of America.

It said the collaborative effort was to ascertain the lawfulness of Madam Dapaah and her associates’ wealth, both in the

context of their funds transitioning from Ghana to the United States and vice versa.

Yesterday, Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the OSP charged the former Minister for failing to declare her income and property.

In a statement of offence filed at the High Court on Friday, October 6, 2023, the OSP said Madam Dapaah had failed to respond to a notice served on Monday, July 24, 2023, requiring that she declared her property within 30 days as stated in the OSP Act.

The OSP said that was a contravention of the OSP Act for which she must be punished.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Madam Dapaah have also filed an injunction against the OSP.

The injunction said if the OSP was not retrained, the accused (Madam Dapaah) would suffer irreparable damage.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, the OSP commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption related offences involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Dapaah, in respect of large cash sums reportedly stolen from her house.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

