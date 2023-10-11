International Day of the Girl Child: WOMEC calls for safe digital environment for girls

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – Women, Media and Change (WOMEC), a Non- Governmental Organization (NGO) has encouraged social media platform users, schools, and civil society organisations to create and nurture safe digital environments where girls can express themselves without judgment or harm.

A statement signed by Dr Charity Binka, the Executive Director, to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, urged women and role models to step forward as mentors, offering guidance and support to girls embarking on their digital journey.

“ WOMEC also implores parents, educators, and community leaders to prioritise digital literacy

for our girls, providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to harness digital technologies effectively,” the statement said.

It said everyone had the responsibility to ensure that the internet remained a safe space for the girl child and that by equipping them with digital skills, knowledge, and a secure online haven would ensure that girls would not only survive, but also thrive in the digital generation.

International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated on October 11 every year to raise awareness of the unique challenges and opportunities that girls face globally.

The 2023 celebration is on the theme: “Digital generation, Our generation.”

It also serves as a call to action to address issues such as gender inequality, discrimination,

violence, and lack of access to education and healthcare.

“WOMEC stands proudly beside the global community to take action to improve the lives of girls and promote their rights and well-being,” the statement read.

It said the Organisation recognised that while the digital era presented boundless opportunities, it equally presented unique challenges for young girls.

“In Ghana, as in several other regions, girls encounter obstacles such as cyberbullying, online harassment, unattainable beauty standards, and privacy concerns.

“They struggle with the pressure to conform to digital trends and the idealised images perpetuated by social media, which can significantly affect their self-esteem, safety, and overall well-being.”

WOMEC, therefore, called on all stakeholders to work towards empowering and elevating girls to flourish in the digital age and reach their fullest potential.

It lauded the government for establishing the Cyber Security Authority to regulate cyber security activities in the country and appealed to the authorities to go beyond regulation to develop special programmes on cyber security for school children across all levels.

“This will empower the young girls to identify the challenges and potential of the internet and how to protect themselves from cyberbullying.”

WOMEC is committed to championing gender equality, empowerment, and positive societal transformation.

