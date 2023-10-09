MTN Ghana organises cybersecurity debate to mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA – MTN Ghana as part of the Cybersecurity Awareness Month Celebration has interacted with students and management of Osu Presbyterian Senior High School through a debate on cybersecurity.

The interaction was to strengthen the protection of internet-connected systems such as hardware, software, and data from cyber threat.

The Cybersecurity Debate was on the topic: “Social media platforms should implement stricter security and privacy control because users are incapable of protecting themselves online”.

Cyberattacks typically aim to gain access to change, or destroy sensitive information, extort money from users via ransomware or disrupt normal business processes with some victims even subjected to physical attacks.

Madam Jacqueline Hanson-Kotei, Senior Manager for Enterprising Information Security and Government at MTN Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency after the debate that there was the need to keep people safe on the internet as it had not become a larger part of people’s daily lives.

“This forms part of our social responsibility to ensure that cybersecurity issues are brought to the fore because most of our lives these days are lived online,” she said.

Madam Hason-Kotei said it was important that young people at an early age learnt to adopt or employ cybersecurity practices hygienically “in all that they do in terms of using digital tools on the internet, smartphones, laptops, and the like”.

She said to be safe on the internet, one needed to be cyber smart and change his or her password regularly and avoid sharing PIN.

Madam Hason-Kotei encouraged Ghanaians to be safe online and be mindful of the things they posted on their social media platforms.

She also advised parents to teach their children tips on cybersecurity and guide them whenever they were on the phone.

GNA

