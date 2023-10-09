First Images with New 1.5-metre Rozhen Telescope to be Presented at Exhibition at Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Rozhen, Oct 9 (BTA/GNA) – The first images of cosmic objects, taken with the new 1. 5-metre telescope at the Rozhen National Astronomical Observatory (NAO), can be seen from Monday, October 9, for a week at an exhibition in the Central Lobby of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) in Sofia, the Institute of Astronomy with NAO-BAS said Monday.

Among them are images of the planet Jupiter and of stars, nebulae, galaxies, star clusters and formations of interstellar gas and dust, such as the famous “Pillars of Creation” in the Eagle Nebula of the constellation Serpent. The photographs were taken by astronomer Milen Minev and processed by astronomer and opera performer Emil Ivanov.

Through dozens of other photographs and videos, the exhibition reveals the different stages in the construction of the latest asset of the scientists of the Institute of Astronomy with NAO – from the construction of the facility over the past two years, to its commissioning on July 1, 2023.

BTA/GNA

