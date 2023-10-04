Moroccan King congratulates Spain, Portugal on 2030 World Cup winning bid

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – The Moroccan King Mohammed VI has extended his congratulations to the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Portugal after FIFA granted the three countries the organization of the 2030 World Cup.

The Executive Committee of FIFA on Wednesday unanimously held the Morocco-Spain-Portugal file as a unique candidate for the organization of the 2030 World Cup.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI reiterated the commitment of the Kingdom of Morocco to work in perfect synergy with the authorities in charge of the file in each of the host countries.

“This decision of the Executive Committee of the Federation International Football salutes and recognizes Morocco’s place of choice in the concert of great nations,” he said.

It is appropriate to recall that His Majesty King Mohammed VI announced the joint candidacy of Morocco, with Spain and Portugal, to host the 2030 World Cup, on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, in a message on the occasion of the presentation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Excellence Award for the year 2022.

In his message, the Sovereign noted that the joint bid, unprecedented in the history of soccer, will be the junction between Africa and Europe, between the North and South of the Mediterranean, and between the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds.

The Sovereign also specified that the bid will be one of bringing together the best of both sides, and demonstrating an alliance of genius, creativity, experience and resources.

GNA

