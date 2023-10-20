Maphlix reaches out to flood victims in Viepe-Tokor Electoral Area

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Hatsukope (VR), Oct 20, GNA – Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, which has its farming and processing operations, Maphlix Trust Farms Limited located at Tadzewu, has donated farm produces to flood victims in Viepe-Tokor Electoral Area, Ketu South.

The produces included boxes of sweet potatoes, tubers of yam, some quantities of beans, maize, pawpaw and tomatoes meant to offer temporary relief to the people in flood-hit communities of the electoral area.

Dr Felix Mawuli Kamassah, Managing Director, Maphlix, while presenting the produces to the Assembly member for the area for distribution to victims, said the donation was his family’s widow’s mite to the people devastated by the floods and hoped it would help alleviate their burden.

He expressed concern about the health implications the flooding could have in the affected communities and urged parents to be cautious and take care of their young ones to avoid casualties.

“Let’s take care of the children who are our future leaders. Let’s be mindful we don’t send them to places where they’re likely to drown. Also important is the need to practice personal hygiene to stay healthy in these difficult times.”

Mr Victor Ayaku, the Assembly member, thanked Dr Kamassah and his wife for looking favourably upon his people, who were badly affected by the floods.

“We’re grateful for your benevolence and it’s our prayer that God replenishes you, so we get to benefit more. We’re still appealing for more from other individuals and groups to put smiles on the faces of my people. The floods have displaced many people who are now staying with friends and family. And already, there are reports of small quarrels over food and space.

So, we need realistic help like shelter and food for our people now while measures like the dredging of the Logui and Aleta ponds at Hatsukope and Aletame respectively to absorb the water coupled with construction of a drainage system to direct the flood waters, should be looked at as lasting solution to the flooding situation in my electoral area.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency, some victims from about 60 households who benefitted from the donation thanked the couple for their kind gesture and lamented that they were really devastated by the floods.

An elderly woman, Madam Sodalo Agbaxode said they had to move from their homes in search of a place to rent in a different community and that came at quite a cost to them because they had lost their livelihood to the floods.

Mr Eric Hatsu said, “the flood destroyed my home, and my home appliances shop such that there’s nothing left to even repair. I have appealed to my debtors to consider and give me more time. You only see me here smiling but if I tell you what’s going through my mind behind these smiles…”

“We’re still in the water – nowhere for us to go to. The Assembly should find a way to dredge the Logui pond to absolve the water so we can have our lives back,” another, Madam Veronica Nyadanu called.

GNA

