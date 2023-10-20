Keta flood: Vegetable farmers lament possible food insecurity

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Oct. 20, GNA – Some vegetable farmers at Keta and its surrounding communities along the coastal belt of the Volta Region are counting the losses from the recent flood caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The flood has affected farm produce such as tomatoes, pepper, onions, garden eggs, and others.

Mr Sadiq Abdulai, a tomato farmer at Tetekope, a suburb of Keta, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said all his crops were washed away leading to high debts and financial difficulties.

“My entire tomato farm of about half an acre had been washed away by the flood and l lost everything.”

He said he invested more than Gh₵9,000 into the farm but could not harvest anything due to the damages.

Mr Abdulai further explained that the area has never experienced such a devastating situation before and called for urgent attention to address it.

“Most of us took huge sums of loan from financial institutions and how to pay back would be very difficult, we need help,” he added

Madam Alice Djikunu, an onion farmer, also told the GNA that the situation was bad and called for the government’s intervention to help mitigate the losses.

The affected farmers have appealed for financial assistance to pay back their debts.

A visit to the affected communities by the GNA saw hundreds of residents being displaced along the coast by the flood.

GNA

