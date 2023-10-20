Anglican Bishops sympathise with victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Oct 20, GNA – The Anglican Church House of Bishops has extended sympathies to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage and expressed solidarity with them in these challenging times.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, signed by Right Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-smith, Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa and Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, said the Bishops expressed a heartfelt sympathy to families and individuals who had been displaced.

It said, “In these trying times, we encourage our fellow Anglicans, along with all people of goodwill, to come together and extend a helping hand to those in need.”

It urged all Anglican congregations to remember affected residents and districts in prayers, asking for God’s strength, resilience and comfort for them.

The statement said the Bishops recognised the hardship that had arisen as result of the spillage, including damage to homes, loss of property and the disruption of daily life, and called on citizens to extend help to the victims.

It noted that in expressing solidarity and support, the Anglican Bishops Conference was actively exploring opportunities within the Anglican Communion worldwide to collaborate with other relief organisations and local authorities to help those in need.

It said, “To those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, we want to assure you that you are not alone in this difficult time. We believe that together, we can overcome these challenges and rebuild the affected communities.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

