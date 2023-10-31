Magical Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or prize

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – Former Barcelona and Argentina football star Lionel Messi won the 2023 Ballon d’Or for a record eighth time in Paris, France on Monday night.

The 36-year-old won the enviable award for an unprecedented eighth time after leading Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He beats 30 others to lift the trophy as the best footballer in 2023 ahead of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland who came second with France’s Kylian Mbaape in third after the voting.

Messi bagged 21 goals in 41 appearances to help Paris Saint-Germain defend the Ligue 1 title last season before his move to Inter Miami earlier this year.

In the MLS, he scored 11 goals in 14 games for Miami, to help the club win its first-ever silverware, the Leagues Cup.

Messi is the only player in history to clinch the Ballon d’Or eight times, with his first in 2009.

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo won it on five occasions, while Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, and Marco van Basten all lifted the prize three times.

In the women’s footballer of the year category, Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was crowned the winner after winning the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for La Roja this summer.

Bonmati, 25, brushed aside competition from Australia and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to first place in the voting with 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo in third place.

European champions Barcelona was judged the best women’s team while England’s Manchester City picked up the men’s prize after winning a treble last season.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the best player below 21 years, while Haaland scooped the Gerd Muller trophy for the top striker with 36 goals in his debut season for City.

Argentina and Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez picked up the Yashin Trophy for the world’s best goalkeeper following his impressive performance for his country to lift the World Cup for the third time.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

