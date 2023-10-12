Let’s protect Ghana’s press freedom – Abu Kasangbata

Accra, Oct 12, GNA- Mr Abu K. Kasangbata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has stated that good governance and democracy depend on media freedom and responsibility.

“It is a call to action, a call to protect the essence of democracy, and a call to safeguard the voices of the people.

“It is crucial to remember that a key element of a thriving democracy is an independent media that can question authority and hold leaders accountable.”



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in reaction to the alleged attack on studios of UTV in Accra, he called on the ruling New Patriot Party to call their party members to order.



“ The attempts by those attackers to shape media content, to define what is considered political or not, and to dictate when and what Ghanaians should consume goes against the principles of media freedom”.



He said the erosion of media freedom and the growing intolerance towards the media posed a severe threat to Ghana’s democratic fabric.



“A healthy democracy relies on the free flow of information, diverse voices, and the ability of the media to act as a check and balance on political power. When this is compromised, it not only weakens the pillars of democracy but also limits the ability of citizens to make informed decisions.”



He said the erosion of media freedom in Ghana, as previously discussed, wa exacerbated by the troubling connection between media outlets and the attackers.



“This not only undermines the fundamental principles of democracy but also poses a direct threat to Article 21(f) of the 1992 Ghanaian Constitution, which enshrines the right to freedom of expression.



“One of the pillars of a healthy democracy is a free and vibrant media. In Ghana, however, the attackers had exhibited a concerning level of intolerance towards the media, contradicting their self-styled image as liberals. This intolerance has become increasingly evident, with several incidents that raise questions about the state of media.”



He said Article 21(f) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana was crystal clear and guaranteed the freedom of expression as a fundamental right.



“However, when the government attempts to manipulate the media, control their narratives, and dictate what qualifies as political content, it undermines this constitutional right. Media freedom is not a privilege but a fundamental cornerstone of democracy. It is through a free and independent media that citizens can exercise their right to expression, access diverse information, and hold those in power accountable.”



“In the face of this encroachment on media freedom and the potential infringement of constitutional rights, it is imperative for Ghanaians to resist such threats. This resistance should not be limited to journalists or media outlets alone. It is a collective responsibility for all citizens who value democracy and the principles on which their nation was built”.



Mr Kasangbata said to protect the constitutional right to freedom of expression, Ghanaians must stand together and hold their government accountable.



“A truly democratic society is one in which all voices are heard and where the media can function without fear of reprisal. It is essential for individuals and civil society organizations to advocate for the principles of media freedom, demand transparency in media ownership, and encourage a diverse range of perspectives in the media landscape”.



He said protecting media freedom was pivotal to preserving the democratic principles upon which Ghana was founded.

