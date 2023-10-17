Let us empower young women on leadership roles

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Oct.17, GNA – Madam Alice Mensah, Oti Regional Women Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, has emphasised the need to empower women to take up leadership roles and to get them involved in policy making.

She said involving women in decision making policies would help in the country’s quest for accelerated socio-economic development because women were endowed with much potential.

Madam Mensah, who was speaking at a coronation of Nana Alobea II, Paramount Queen of Likpe Traditional Area in the Oti Region, called for much premium to be placed on education of young girls.

She urged the Queen to address issues of teenage pregnancies among young girls in the area and used her outfit to promote education of the girl child in the region.

Madam Mensah pleaded with chiefs of Likpe Traditional Area to embrace peace and unity as these were strong pillars to foster development and to attract investors to the region.

The Women Organizer urged party faithful to work hard for the party to secure more votes in the area.

She admonished the youth to avoid tribal politics, internal sabotage and fights among themselves and unite for victory 2024.

Madam Mensah donated an undisclosed amount of cash to support the ceremony.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

