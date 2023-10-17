Aspiring assembly member organises Agriculture symposium to educate farmers

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Wuxor (VR), Oct.17, GNA – Mr Japheth Festus Gbede, an aspiring assembly member for Wuxor-Sremanu Electoral Area, has organised an agriculture symposium for farmers within his electoral area.

The aim was to educate farmers on best farming practices, and control prices for products, among others.

Mr Gbede, in an engagement with the community members, called on them to unite for a common goal.

“We must unite and rally support for the association to achieve success,” he said.

He said the Wuxor and its enclave were known for the cultivation of sweet potatoes, and urged others to prioritise their products.

Mr Gbede added that his engagement with the farmers was also targeted at educating them on cheating practices, fraudulent activities, and others by some buyers.

“This is a concerning issue that should be addressed immediately for farmers to receive fair compensation.”

Mr Keta Buvi, Chairman of the Farmers Association the area, expressed excitement over the programme and thanked the organisers for the opportunity given them.

He pledged the Association would remain united to champion he needed success in the agriculture sector in the area.

Mr Edem Ackuaku, the 2022 overall Akatsi South Municipal best farmer, and a special guest during the programme, said farmers could only achieve their goals and address challenges well when they remain united.

The symposium was attended by Chiefs, Heads of Institutions, and Agriculture officers, among others.

GNA

