Hike in foodstuff at Nkwanta attributed to farm inputs

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Oct.17, GNA – Traders at Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region said continuous increase in the prices of foodstuff was affecting their daily incomes.

The traders, who complained bitterly about the situation attributed it to high prices of farm inputs and called for pragmatic measures to deal with the situation.

Madam Adzoa Cherewura, a trader, told the Ghana News Agency that prices of foodstuff such as maize, beans, peanut, and soybean yam were moderate in time past, enabling consumers to purchase.

Madam Leticia Ndenke, a yam seller, also stated that the surging price of yam is disturbing, slowing down their business.

“Last year by this time we buy 100 tubers of yam at a cost of GH¢ 400 and GH¢ 500 maximum from the farmers but this year, same 100 tubers now sell at GH¢700 to GH¢ 900.”

“The prices of foodstuff have made it difficult for consumers to buy which they end up blaming we the traders, which is not our intention to increase prices of goods if it doesn’t call for,” she said.

Mr Kofi Agbenyega, a farmer, also complained about a high cost of farming inputs and bad roads in transporting the foodstuffs to the market.

“We are appealing to the government to come to our aid by fixing our various bad roads” he said.

