Latter-day Saints donates to victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have donated relief items to people in the Volta Region affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage to give them some comfort.

The relief items included students’ mattresses, blankets, rice, mackerel, cooking oil, boots, medical equipment, medicines, mosquito nets, aqua tabs, sanitary pads, and toiletries, which are worth GHS3 million.

Elder Jörg Klebingat, the General Authority Seventy of the Church – Africa West Area, said the relief items would lift the burden on families to provide better care for themselves and their children to express gratitude to the Heavenly Father.

“These tragic occurrences happen in our lives to make us strong, learn and develop our faith in the midst of adversity,” he said, urging them not to give up and have faith in the Lord.

“These items show how committed the church is to providing for the poor and needy. It will continue to do such humanitarian aid for social and economic growth.”

Eder Klebingat encouraged other religious faiths to join in such efforts to alleviate the plight of the affected communities to showcase the word of Jesus Christ.

Mrs Sename Mamaga III, Queenmother of Manfe Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to the Church for the kind gesture and said the donation was crucial to ensure the wellbeing of the victims.

She assured the church that every relief item would be delivered equally to the affected families.

“This is touching for a church to do such donations, it demonstrates Christ and His Work,” she said.

She said the affected communities are ready to procure lands for the church to continue its good works.

The affected districts include North, South, and Central Tongu, Ketu South, South Dayi, Ada East and West.

GNA

