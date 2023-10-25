Family Health University College commissions swimming Pool

Accra, Oct 25, GNA – The Family Health University College (FHUC) has officially, opened the University’s swimming pool to ensure the fitness and well-being of students.

Apart from the Family Health Medical School, the pool will also benefit the School of Nursing and Midwifery, and the entire staff of the University College.

The modern designed swimming pool will serve multi-faceted purposes on campus among which includes, fitness and wellness services, recreation and relaxation and other related academic research projects. These services are to enhance the leisure times on campus, while supporting a well-rounded educational experience of students.

In an interview, Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume, Chief Medical Director, Family Health Hospital and Founder (FHUC) revealed that, the University as part of its vision seeks to provide diverse facilities and programmes to positively impact the holistic well-being of its community.

She also disclosed that, FHUC was not just about academics but also, provided a conducive environment for the total body and soul hence, the provision of additional modern swimming pool to the already existing sports facilities such as tennis court, basketball court, table tennis, and a football field. There is also an indoor recreational room for students’ relaxation.

On her part, Mrs. Mary Kessie, a renowned Lawyer and a Council Member for (FHUC) shared the famous Latin phrase, “Mens Sana In Corpore Sano” meaning a “healthy mind in a healthy body”.

She said that with a healthy mind in a healthy body, physical exercise would not only improve the condition of the body, but also further improve the performance of the brain.

This, she said, will contribute to the total well-being and progress of the students in all facets of their lives.

According to Mrs. Kessie, Family Health University College with the modern swimming pool, had again repositioned itself as a centre for holistic healthcare training.

The Hall Master of FHUC, Dr. Sampson Opoku averred that, to ensure the safe operations of the facility, comprehensive guidelines had been put in place for the benefit of all users.

He therefore, urged all pool users to adhere to the guidelines set forth without exception; he added that, the professional services of a lifeguard has been engaged to facilitate the smooth operations of the facility.

Dr. Sampson Opoku, on behalf of the Hostel Committee, assured the University College’s Management and the entire community of their commitment to work harder to ensure the safe operations of the swimming pool.

In a short remark, Mr. Abeiku Zuriel Idun, President for Medical Student Association (MSA) expressed appreciation to the University College’s Management, the Faculty, and all those involved in making the project a reality. He said,

“Your dedication and commitment to enhancing our campus life are truly commendable. We are immensely grateful for your vision in providing us with this space for relaxation, exercise, and camaraderie”.

Among the dignitaries that witnessed the commissioning of the facility are, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, President and Founder (FHUC), Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume, Chief Medical Director (FHH) and Founder (FHUC), Brig. Gen. Dan Frimpong (Rtd)-Council Chairman, Mrs. Mary Kessie-Lawyer and Council Member, Dr. Charles Fleischer-Djoleto-Dean (FHMS) and Mrs. Rita Kaine, Registrar (FHUC).

Others are, Dr. Sampson Opoku-Hall Master (FHUC), Mr. Abeiku Zuriel Idun-President for Medical Student Association (MSA), Dr. Patience Aniteye-Ag. Dean- (FHSN&M), Dr. Naa

Adorkor Sodzi-Tettey- Lecturer and Clinical Coordinator (FHMS), and some Faculty and Staff members of FHUC.

