Government must release state lands whose lease agreements expire – La Youth

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – The youth of La have appealed the Government to release parcels of land which lease has expired and not needed for state use to original owners.

They said instead of renegotiating or releasing the land, Government had not remained silent, resulting in land grabs.

At a press conference, Mr Jeffrey Tetteh, Convener for the Youth, said the La people had reliable information that some public servants were conniving with some political players to sell such lands within the Labone-Cantonments enclave.

He accused some official of the Lands Commission, Ministries of Land and Natural Resources and Works and Housing, some political players and estate developers of engineering the plunder.

“Once the agreement for obtaining the land expires and the property becomes vacant, these people quickly run a search at the lands commission. They bring a surveyor to survey the coordinate of the points, move in and start to put buildings,” he said.

Mr Tetteh said: “The next thing they do is to prepare a document bearing a seal that indicates that Government had done some renegotiation with the land owners which per our checks is false.”

A parcel of land which is about three plots (0.73 acres) which lies within the American Embassy and Asaase Radio enclave had been allegedly taken by a woman believed to be a Member of Parliament (MP).

“The land is part of a large parcel of land government obtained from the people of La in 1920 for a period of 99 years. By 2020, the agreement on this land had expired hence the people of La built a fence wall around it and an office to be transformed into a Stool land secretariat,” he said

Mr Tetteh said the MP who had allegedly acquired the parcel of land in question allegedly came with a bulldozer and thugs to pull down the fence wall and the yet-to-be secretariat and in it place put her forty-foot container.

“We also found that the adjoining land of the three plots has also been given illegally to a company known as “Triple X.” Our search at the Registrar of Companies showed no record of the said “TripplenX” company,” he alleged.

GNA

