Kwesi Appiah, two other Ghanaian coaches unveiled as Technical team members of Sudan National Team   

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct.10, GNA – Coach James Kwasi Appiah, together with his technical team members, Ignatious Osei-Fosu and Fatau Dauda have officially been unveiled to lead the senior national team of Sudan.

The three coaches were appointed by the Sudan Football Association on a three-year contract to steer affairs of the Northeast African side ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Appiah, who doubles as a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee is currently with the team in Saudi Arabia as preparations have already commenced.

Former Black Stars shot-stopper, Fatau Dauda would be the goalkeeper’s trainer whilst Ignatious Fosu would also serve as Assistant Coach.

Sudan failed to book a slot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after a poor campaign in Ghana’s group.

The side would face Togo and DR.Congo on October 19 and November 12 respectively as they seek to book a slot in the competition.

GNA

