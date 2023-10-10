Hope For Future Generations, SEND Ghana end “Citizens’ Policy Cafe” on budget priorities

Accra, Oct.10,GNA – Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) and SEND Ghana, non-governmental organisations with focus on health, have concluded a two-day Citizens’ Policy Cafe aimed at gathering valuable input for the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

The initiative is part of the organisations’ efforts to promote Immunisation Financing and secure a commitment from the government to allocate more domestic resources to immunisation and primary health care.

The event, which took place in Accra, brought together participants from the Eastern and Greater Accra regions to share their perspectives on budget priorities.

A separate Policy Cafe was also organised in Ho to ensure that citizens’ voices from various regions are included in the budgeting process.

The Citizens’ Policy Cafe provided a platform for citizens to express their concerns, needs, and expectations regarding healthcare, immunisation, and primary healthcare funding.

Participants engaged in constructive dialogues, generating essential insights that will inform and shape budget decisions for 2024.

Executive Director of Hope for Future Generations, Cecilia Senoo, in a statement, said HFFG, believed in the power of citizen engagement to drive meaningful change.

She said the 2024 budget was a crucial opportunity to prioritise healthcare and immunisation financing.

Deputy Country Director for SEND Ghana, Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, said citizen participation was the cornerstone of a transparent and accountable budgeting process.

“The insights we have gathered through this Policy Cafe will strengthen our advocacy efforts to secure more domestic resources for immunisation and primary healthcare. We are committed to working collaboratively with the government to improve healthcare outcomes for all, ” he said.

The collaborative event provided a platform for stakeholders like the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) to join the discussion on the current state of immunidation financing arrangements in Ghana.

UNICEF and GHAI’s involvement underscored their commitment to supporting global health initiatives, ensuring equitable access to health services, including vaccines and improving the lives of children in Ghana and around the world.

The Citizens’ Policy Cafe is part of an Immunisation Financing campaign led by HFFG to advocate increased domestic resource mobilisation at the national and/or subnational level dedicated to Primary Healthcare (PHC) and immunisation service delivery and to ensure timely payment of Gavi co-financing obligations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

