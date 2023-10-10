Schia drops intriguing song dubbed ‘La Vida Loca’ 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Ghanaian rising star Natashia Akonnor, known as Schia, has released an intriguing and captivating song titled “La Vida Loca”, a unique blend of rap and melodious tunes.

The song was inspired by Caribbean beats which enhanced the song’s soulful balladry, creating a hypnotic rhythm that lingers in the mind long after the music has stopped.

“La Vida Loca” delves into the theme of love, capturing the essence of emotions that often remain unspoken.

The song which was produced by Jayso and Mike Kwa6i has resulted in the track which is a testament to her artistry and vision.

She composed the song out of “pain relief” to cope with her personal struggles, however, she found positivity in life which strengthened her mental health, leading to happiness in her musical journey.

“La Vida Loca” is not merely a song but a declaration of Schia’s arrival in the music industry as a promising talent to lookout for.

Schia hails from Ada Ningo in the Greater Accra Region, she was motivated by legendary Michael Jackson who left a mark on her heart as an up-coming young musician.

In 2022, she started with freestyle covers of songs such as Kwesi Arthur’s “Drama” and “Last Last” by Burna Boy.

Her debut, “La Vida Loca” is available on all Digital Service Providers (DPS).

GNA

