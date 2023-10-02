Kumasi Central Market, Kejetia and Race Course NPP groups root for Bawumia  

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Oct. 2, GNA – Some group of traders from the central, Kejetia and Race Course markets in Kumasi are rallying support for the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumai to be elected at the flag-bearer of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

The traders, who have come to identify themselves as NPP Identifiable Groups of Kumasi Central Market, Kejetia and Race Course, said if Dr Bawumia was not elected as the flag-bearer in the November 04, 2023, NPP presidential primaries, they would not vote in the 2024 general elections.

“We will not vote in the December 2024 general elections, if Dr Bawumia is not elected as the flag-bearer”, Hajia Hawa Abdallah, Women’s Organizer of the group told a press conference in Kumasi on Monday morning.

“Despite the scuffles going on in the NPP, there should still be a hardworking leader to lead the Party. We knew all the ongoing scuffles in the party were bound to happen. We are not surprised at all.

We are just pleading with delegates to vote for Dr. Alhaji Bawumia as the flag bearer of the NPP, he is our choice of men,” she told the media.

Hajia Abdallah, added that, the traders had in the past weeks observed and interrogated people who frequented the market to do business with them.

“Our observation has been that whoever comes to the market to buy says the delegates must vote for Dr Bawumia to lead the party, if not, they will also not vote in 2024 general elections,” she emphasized.

Hajia Abdallah noted that “we are members of the NPP, and if we want to “Break the Eight”, we should stay united, there should be no violence from anywhere in, or around the party.

She told the media that, other aspirants were going around making tribal campaigns, which were not the best, and called on all such persons to desist from the acts.

“The party is for Ghanaians but not a particular tribe, we should do away with tribal bigotry and forge ahead for victory in 2024,” she stated.

GNA

