Expedite action on the passage of Alcohol Control Legislative Instrument – GhanAPA 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA- The Alcohol Policy Alliance- Ghana (GhanAPA) has called on stakeholders to expedite action on the passage of the Alcohol Control Legislative Instrument by the end of this year (2023) to reduce alcohol harm and deaths in Ghana.

It also called on civil society organisations, international organisations and state actors to press home the demand to halt the threat impacted by alcohol harm to achieving the 12 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

This was in a statement signed and issued by Alhaji Sulley Sumani, the National Coordinator of GhanAPA as part of the commemoration of this year’s World No Alcohol Day, which is held on October 2 annually to create awareness of the harm caused by the consumption of the product.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), alcohol is a major obstacle to achieving as many as 12 out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set aside by the United Nations.

The affected goals are poverty eradication, ending hunger, healthy lives for all, quality education, gender equality, sustainable management of water resources, promotion of inclusive and sustainable economic growth, reduction of inequalities, making cities and human settlements safe and inclusive, promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies, and strengthening means of implementation of the SDGs.

The statement noted that excessive consumption of alcohol could lead to violence, irresponsible behaviour, road crashes, injuries and deaths.

It stated that the WHO, harmful use of alcohol was responsible for 3.3 million deaths annually throughout the world, adding that; “This means that for every 10 seconds a human being dies from alcohol harm.”

It said: “This high number of deaths represents 5.9 per cent of all deaths globally – (WHO),” and that the regularly consumption of alcohol is linked to high blood pressure, liver diseases, strokes, and diverse types of cancers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

