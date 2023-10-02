Government committed to putting in place targeted investments to promote tourism sector 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, has reiterated the government’s commitment to putting in place targeted investments to promote the sector to take advantage of the economic benefits of the industry.

“For instance, the ‘Year of Return’ initiative revitalized Ghana’s tourism sector and has projected the country significantly as a destination of choice. Furthermore, the 2022 annual report shows that international arrivals grew by about 47% from 623,523 in 2021 to 914,892 in 2022. This means that Ghana’s arrival recovery stood at 81% from pre-pandemic levels, far above the African average.”

He said the World Economic Forum Report, 2021 Travel Index, also ranked Ghana as the number one tourism destination in West Africa. Thus, the potential contribution of tourism and the creative arts sector to GDP was encouraging and must be deliberately nurtured using all available opportunities.

Speaking at this year’s World Tourism Day celebration in Ada, Mr Mantey said the UNWTO emphasized the need for targeted investment in people, the planet and prosperity to unlock the potential of tourism on its extensive value chain, investment facilitation and opportunities to deliver more inclusive and sustainable growth for the planet around the pillars of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Tourism and Green Investments; Investing in People, Planet and Prosperity”.

He said each year the day is celebrated to highlight the tourism sector’s unique ability to drive economic development, preserve and promote culture and heritage and provide opportunities for all.

He said the theme chosen for this year was an indication of the symbiotic relationship between tourism, the environment, planet, and the people and how tourism could be used as a vehicle to promote the development of a competitive and a sustainable growth for our people through traditional innovative investments.

“As we redefine the direction of tourism on the back of the disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic, green investments in the tourism industry have become crucial as they can contribute to far-ranging economic, social and environmental benefits for the host country and communities.”

The Deputy Minister added that green investments were means to creating stronger linkages with the local economy and increasing local development potentials leading to an indefinite sustainability of activities in the social, economic, and environmental context.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, GTA said the celebration was a call to action for business owners to start looking at sustainable ways to do business, adding that there were so many opportunities in the industry and there was the need for some level of engagement on the environment to build a prosperous tourism.

