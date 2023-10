Beirut, Oct. 15, (dpa/GNA) – The southwestern region of Iran was hit by a magnitude-5.3 earthquake at a depth of around 10 kilometres, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Sunday.

No casualties were reported from the earthquake in the Gulf near Iran.

The past week has seen a series of earthquakes that caused devastating damage in neighbouring Afghanistan.



The region, where the Arabian, Indian and Eurasian plates meet, is repeatedly hit by severe earthquakes.

