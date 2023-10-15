Report: Hamas and Iran discussed ‘axis of resistance’ at Doha meeting 

Beirut, Oct. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Iran and the Islamist militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza, discussed strengthening their resistance against Israel during their meeting in the Qatari capital Doha, according to a media report.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh discussed ways to strengthen the “axis of resistance” against Israel during their meeting on Saturday night, the Iranian state agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

The ‘axis of resistance’ refers to an alliance of militant groups against the Jewish state.

Israel has been Iran’s sworn enemy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Tehran has expanded its political and military ties in the region since the 1990s.

According to IRNA, Hamas representative Khalil al-Haia reiterated old threats after the meeting and called for the destruction of Israel.

Amirabdollahian arrived in Doha after meeting allies on a trip to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including the chief of the Shiite militia Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

Qatar has been one of Hamas’ main backers for about 15 years. The rich Gulf emirate supports the Islamist movement mainly politically and provides financial aid, for example for the reconstruction of infrastructure after Israeli attacks. Haniyeh himself lives in Qatar.

At the same time, Qatar also has taken on the role of mediator with the West. On Thursday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Berlin.

GNA

