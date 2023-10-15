Historic presidential election in Ecuador begins 

Buenos Aires, Oct. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Voting has got under way in Ecuador’s presidential elections with voters given a choice between the country’s first female president and its youngest ever.

Leftist politician Luisa González from the camp of ex-president Rafael Correa, who has been convicted of corruption, and banana entrepreneur Daniel Noboa are facing off following a campaign overshadowed by political violence.

Noboa of the centre-right National Democratic Action alliance turnS 36 in November. He is the heir to his father Alvaro Noboa’s banana business empire.

GNA

