Iran’s foreign minister cautions US over conflict in Gaza

New York, Oct. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian has cautioned the United States against direct involvement in the Gaza war at a special session of the United Nations amid deadlock over the war in the Security Council.

If the “genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire,” Amirabdollahian said according to a transcript of his speech at a special session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“I say frankly to the American statesmen and military forces who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome the expansion and scope of the war in the region,” the Iranian minister said.

Amirabdollahian said Hamas was ready to release more civilians among the hostages following Iranian efforts. “At the same time, the world should support the release of 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons,” Amirabdollahian said.

Islamist Hamas is holding more than 220 people in Gaza, including babies, women and the elderly, according to Israeli figures. They were taken to the Mediterranean territory in the devastating attack on Israel on October 7 that left more than 1,400 dead.

Among the hostages are several dozen foreign nationals. Since then, the Israeli military has attacked hundreds of targets in the densely populated coastal strip in an attempt to defeat Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US and the EU.

GNA

