EU calls for ‘humanitarian corridors and pauses’ in Gaza

Brussels, Oct. 27, (dpa/GNA) – European Union leaders on Thursday called for “humanitarian corridors and pauses” in Gaza to allow for badly needed supplies to reach Palestinian civilians.

The measures would allow for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access” for aid deliveries to Gaza, said a joint statement adopted at a summit on Thursday.

Leaders expressed their “gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza,” the declaration read.

EU states also endorsed safe corridors in order to “facilitate access to food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter, ensuring that such assistance is not abused by terrorist organisations.”

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and Israel.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry initially declined to comment on the EU’s call.

Pauses – rather than an immediate cessation – of fighting to allow the safe delivery of humanitarian aid is the compromise reached among EU countries after the United Nations’ call for a ceasefire led to a heated debate.

Germany and Austria argued that endorsing a ceasefire would be inappropriate in view of Israel’s right to self-defence and the ongoing attacks by Hamas.

Other countries including Spain, Ireland and Belgium supported the call for a ceasefire due to the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

A similar call for “humanitarian pauses” came from the White House on Thursday.

“These are localized, temporary, specific pauses on the battlefield so that humanitarian assistance can get in to people that need it or people can get out of that area in relative safety,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

“It is of utmost importance that the Palestinian people and the hostages and all those who are in Gaza have access to humanitarian aid,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after the Brussels meeting.

There is no contradiction in showing solidarity with Israel and at the same time providing humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza, she said.

Von der Leyen added that the first EU shipments of humanitarian goods successfully entered the Gaza Strip and more aid was to follow in the coming days.

The EU has been struggling to find a common position on the Middle East conflict since a terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 in which more than 1,400 people were killed, about 4,000 injured and over 220 taken hostage.

EU countries were also at odds over how to assess Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza, which left over 7,000 people dead and more than 18,000 injured, according to Hamas-controlled authorities.

UN chief Antonio Guterres earlier this week said there were “clear violations of international humanitarian law” in Gaza.

“A total siege [of Gaza] is not in line with the international law,” said European Council President Charles Michel.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday however that he trusted Israel would abide by international law in its fight against Hamas.

“Israel is a democratic state with very humanitarian principles guiding it,” he said.

“Therefore you can be sure that the Israeli army, in its actions, will also follow the rules that derive from international law. I have no doubt about that.”

Hungary is “very much and clearly in favour of the right of Israel to defend itself” and to take the necessary measures to avoid another comparable attack by Hamas, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo however stressed that Hamas’ actions “can never be an excuse for blocking humanitarian aid. It can never be an excuse to starve a population.”

The final summit declaration stresses “Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law.”

EU leaders also warned of the dangers that the conflict could expand into the wider region in their statement.

The EU “welcomes diplomatic peace and security initiatives and supports the holding of an international peace conference soon,” the declaration read. Spain had signalled willingness to host the conference.

