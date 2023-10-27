Mosi-kurom D/A community school needs support

By Jerry Azanduna

Mosi-kurom (BE/R), Oct. 27, GNA – A basic school in the Mosi-kurom community school of the Kintampo South District is in dire need of infrastructure, teaching and learning materials.

Mr Moses Akayiti, Unit committee member disclosed this in an interview during a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to check the state of educational improvement in the area.

Mr Akayiti observed that the school which provided basic educational needs for the community and its surrounding area lacked classrooms and other essential facilities.

The situation is impeding the progress of education which has been the bedrock for national development, he said adding that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) four which Ghana is a signatory to, seek to provide compulsory universal basic education to all children.

He, however, to achieve this goal, stakeholders such as the duty bearers in the community, district and region must provide these amenities for the school to achieve this aim.

Mr Akayiti expressed worry over the absence of these amenities in the school, saying they were vital to building the pupils basic education fundamentals and was disappointed that all the measures put in place in writing formal letters to the District Director of Education and the District Chief Executive (DCE) on the state of the school were without any positive response.

He called on stakeholders and development partners in education to consider the plight of the children and come to their aid so that they could also be well educated to become useful in society and the nation.

Mr Opoku Nyame District Chief Executive for the Kintampo South, confirmed the situation and said the district has shortage of educational infrastructure and was in the process of rehabilitating some of the structures in the area to accommodate some of the people.

Mr Nyame said the issue has been a challenge to the district and called on philanthropists, individuals, and non-governmental organizations to support in improving quality education in the area.

