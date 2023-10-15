Iran ‘cannot remain spectator’ in Israel-Gaza conflict, diplomat says 

Beirut, Oct. 15, (dpa/GNA) – An ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas could enlarge on other fronts if the Israeli military campaign against the Gaza Strip does not stop, Iran’s top diplomat has warned.

“If efforts to discontinue the aggression on Gaza do not succeed, enlargement of war fronts is not unlikely and increases each hour,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian told Doha-based news outlet Al Jazeera.

“If the Zionist entity decides to enter Gaza, the resistance leaders will turn it into a graveyard of the occupation soldiers,” he added.

“We hope that political efforts will prevent the war from expanding; otherwise no-one knows what will happen in the next hour. Iran cannot remain a spectator to this situation.”

Iran and the allied Lebanese Hezbollah movement are sworn foes of Israel.

The Iranian official said at a recent meeting in Lebanon, he learnt from Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah that “all scenarios have been put on the table.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

