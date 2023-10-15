Defence Minister: Israel does not seek war with Hezbollah in Lebanon 

Tel Aviv, Oct. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Israel has no interest in widening the current conflict, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said, against the background of an exchange of fire across the country’s northern border with Lebanon.

Speaking to Israeli troops on the edge of the Gaza Strip, Gallant said: “We do not want any escalation of the situation.”

Gallant made direct reference to the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia active in southern Lebanon. “If Hezbollah opts for war, they will pay a very high price,” he warned. “But if they restrain themselves, we will respect that and keep the situation as it is.”

Turning to the expected ground offensive by Israeli troops deployed around the Gaza Strip, Gallant said that Israel had a job to do. The war in Gaza would be intensive, deadly and precise, he said. “And it will change the situation forever,” he predicted.

GNA

