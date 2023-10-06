How Kurt Okraku secured an overwhelming endorsement at GFA Congress

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Oct 05, GNA – Mr. Kurt Okraku secured 117 votes representing 97.5 per cent during the Elective Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain his position as its President.

Two people voted against him while one delegate abstained from voting.

A total of 124 delegates were expected to vote but 120 actually turned out to vote in the highly anticipated elections held in Tamale on Thursday.

The announcement of the results was greeted with wild cheers and jubilation amongst delegates and Football Administrators in the conference hall where the elections took place.

Mr Okraku walked around the hall in acknowledgement of the cheers and to warm embrace from the delegates.

He was the sole candidate in the elections after his challenger was disqualified on grounds of issues with his nomination forms.

GNA

