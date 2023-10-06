GFA Elections: Kurt Okraku expresses gratitude to Sports Minister for his enormous support

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mr. Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku has expressed gratitude to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif for his enormous support to lead the football body.

He made this remark during the Elective Congress of the GFA in Tamale yesterday.

The President was re-elected after polling 117 out of 120 votes to run the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

Mr. Okraku said, “I want to say thank you to the sector Minister Mustapha Ussif for all the support that he offered us and his promised support for football going into the next four years. I cannot leave the Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, my family, and most importantly the Elections Committee for their outstanding work.’’

He also thanked his staff for the massive development of football in the work. “I want to thank my staff led by the General Secretary. They call me Mr. Pressure because I don’t allow them to sleep. When we took Ghana football, we needed to work 26 hours, not 24 hours to develop the game.

‘’A lot more is expected from us going into the next four years. We have to work a lot more to attain the desired results.’’

The GFA President added that his team would do well at the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

