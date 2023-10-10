Mental Health Day: Miss Health Ghana contestants support Accra Psychiatric Hospital  

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Contestants of this year’s Miss Health Ghana, in commemoration of World Mental Health Day, have donated items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10, is an international day for global mental health education, creating awareness of mental health, and advocating against social stigmatisation.

This year’s 15 Miss Health Ghana finalists donated items, which included gloves, liquid soaps, gun thermometers, and some assorted drinks, among other items, to the hospital.

Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, CEO of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the pageant, said mental health was a critical component of good health, and they were delighted to support the hospital with the aforementioned items.

“Miss Health Ghana is an advocacy platform aimed at promoting health-related communication, and mental health is one of the major areas of focus.

“With these items, we look to support the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as they quest to offer the best mental health care for the patients,” she said.

Ms. Dora Debrah, a contestant for this year’s pageant and pharmacy assistant, stated the need for these vital items, which would aid the operations of the hospital.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we are presenting these items to the hospital as part of our project to support mental health institutions.

“We are grateful to the staff of Accra Psychiatric Hospital for giving us an audience, and we look forward to collaborating in other areas aimed at promoting good mental well-being,” she said.

The items were received by some staff of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, who thanked the contestants for their kind gesture and assured them that the items would be used for their intended purpose.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

