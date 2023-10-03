Government to partner private investors in addressing water shortages in Tamale

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), Oct. 03, GNA – Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, says the Government is considering engaging few private investors, in addressing issues of safe water shortage in Tamale in the Northern Region.

She revealed that the people in the area had been faced with a shortage of potable water for some past months now and the situation had led to the migration of many from Tamale.

Dr Prempeh made the remarks at Sogakope during a stakeholder engagement with Directors from the Ghana Water Company, Water Resources Commission, and the Catholic Relief Services, to map out measures to fix shortage crisis in Tamale.

The engagement was also aimed at getting enough funds to run the initiative following several protests by the people of the area in their quest for safe water.

Dr Prempeh said government would take stringent measures to resolve the situation but would need the support of the private investors.

“Government is aware of what our people are going through in Tamale, and that is why we are here to deliberate on how we can help our people,” Dr Prempeh said.

She added: “We all know that water is life so, we need to do something urgently for the people of Tamale to get safe water.”

Dr Prempeh said government just needed the financial muscle fully tackle the water shortage and if realised, the issue would be a thing of the past.

She appreciated the efforts of the Catholic Relief Services for stepping in with the hope that other private investors would join in executing the task.

Mr Daniel Mumuni, the Country Director of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), said they were poised to supporting the fight against the perennial water crisis in Tamale.

He noted that the CRS would also help in mobilising resources and come up with a governance structure to fund the project.

Mr Mumuni however urged the Sector Minister to work assiduously to get other private investor mechanisms to move the project forward.

Mrs Adjoa Paintsil, the Executive Secretary of Water Resources Commission, said the Commission would endeavour to also support the project.

She said there was the need to dredge the White Volta Basin which was the source of water for the Ghana Water Company in Tamale.

Mrs Paintsil reemphasised the urgency of the situation, acknowledging the gravity of the challenges faced by the community.

“Our commitment is unwavering when it comes to ensuring the well-being of our citizens. Water is a fundamental right, and we are mobilising all available resources to rectify the deficiencies,” she said.

The partnership between government entities and private investors signified a landmark collaboration, promising to revolutionise the water supply landscape in Tamale.

GNA

