Make tourism promotion a priority in the development agenda of Ada – DCE urged

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, has urged traditional authorities, and the District Assembly of Ada to consider aggressive tourism promotion as a priority in its development agenda.

This, he said, when done through collective public and private sector partnerships would contribute to poverty alleviation through the creation of livelihood opportunities, especially for the unemployed, the youth and women.

He said, “the Ada traditional area is endowed with natural attractions which range from beautiful palm-lined beaches, estuary islands, marine turtles, the meeting point of the Volta River and the Atlantic Ocean, water sports from speed boats to sailing, canoeing, surfing and many more.”

“I wish to use this platform to encourage the traditional authorities, and the District Assembly to pay attention to the development of the tourism potentials within the area.”

Speaking at the grand durbar of Chiefs and people of Ada, at this year’s World Tourism Day celebration, the Deputy Minister assured that the Ministry was also putting in place targeted investments to continuously promote the sector to take advantage of the economic benefits of the industry.

He said this year’s UNWTO celebration presents Ghana with the opportunity to enhance more forcefully, the promotion of sustainable tourism (Ecotourism) and investing in people and the planet.

“The development of ecotourism in our communities lies in the preservation of the tangible and intangible aspects of our cultural heritage, our environment, gastronomy, and fashion in line with the “Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and See Ghana” agenda.”

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area, expressed appreciation to the Ministry and GTA for taking time during the durbar to enlighten indigenes on the need to preserve and promote sustainable tourism.

He said, “this durbar I believe is just to introduce us to the issues and we will be grateful if we can have some resource persons from the GTA and the ministry to enlighten us, for our people to understand the implication of littering around and throwing things in the water bodies, on our tourism potentials.”

The Paramount Chief assured that the traditional authority would collaborate with them to improve tourism in the community. “Ada is endowed with a lot of tourism attractions, and we will make it a point to ensure that for tourists who come into the country, Ada will be the foremost place to see before leaving.

“We are grateful for this programme, and we will meet as an authority to deliberate on this message you have brought and come up with action plans and ask for your help to implement them so that we preserve our tourism environment.”

The District Chief Executive for Ada East, Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, commended the Ministry and GTA for choosing Ada for the celebration, and assured that collectively they would help develop the potential tourism resources in the area through public and private sector partnerships.

Dignitaries at the grand durbar included, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority, Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive (DCE), Ada East.

Ghana joined the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) member countries yesterday to celebrate this year’s World Tourism Day under the theme “Tourism and Green Investments; Investing in People, Planet and Prosperity”.

GNA

