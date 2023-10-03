GNPC cut sod to construct three-unit classroom block for Saltpond Ankaful

By Victoria Agyemang

Saltpond-Ankaful (C/R), Oct. 03, GNA – The Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) has cut the sod for the construction of a three-unit classroom block for Saltpond-Ankaful community in the Mfantseman Municipality.

The classroom block is in fulfillment to a promise by the Commission to make education accessible for children in the community.

It formed part of the Commission’s corporate social responsibility in the Saltpond township which hosted the Saltpond Oil Fields, Ghana’s oldest oil field for more than 50 years.

The contract of the project, awarded to Peshigo Company Limited, would begin next week after site mapping and accessibility and is expected to be completed within six months.

The community would also benefit from a 12-unit sanitary facility to improve sanitation and help to reduce the spread of communicable diseases.

Speaking during the short ceremony, Ms Ophelia Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman Constituency, noted that education could be well improved if all stakeholders came together to contribute their quota.

She said the world was evolving around technology and hence education was the surest way to significantly improve one’s life.

Ms Mensah encouraged parents to take advantage of educational opportunities available to secure a brighter future for their children.

Mr Ike Lord Enu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Mfantseman, pleaded with the citizenry to be watchdogs of governmental projects to ensure best delivery and management.

He urged the contractor to use quality materials for the construction due to its nearness to the sea to avoid early deterioration of the facility.

Nana Kwame Ntsiful, the Odikro (Traditional Chief) of Ankaful-Saltpond expressed appreciation for the project, indicating that the school would help increase enrolment of children who usually went fishing, and increase literacy rate in the area.

He pleaded with the MP, Assembly, and other organisations to help construct a drainage system for the community to avoid flooding and erosion.

The chief asked them, to as well provide waste containers to help curb insanitary practices in the area.

GNA

