FIFA confirms six host countries for 2030 World Cup

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – Football world’s governing body, FIFA, has confirmed that the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be held in six countries, namely Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

This decision was made by FIFA after an extensive consultation with all confederations as part of marking the centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup.

A statement released by FIFA said: “In 2030, the FIFA World Cup would unite three continents and six countries, inviting the entire world to join in the celebration of the beautiful game, the Centenary, and the FIFA World Cup itself. “

The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the event in 2030 and qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation subject to the completion of a successful bidding process conducted by FIFA and a decision by the FIFA Congress in 2024. “

Additionally, having taken into account the historical context of the first-ever FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Council further unanimously agreed to host a unique centenary celebration ceremony in the country’s capital, Montevideo, where the first ever FIFA World Cup took place in 2030, as well as three World Cup matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, respectively.”

Mr. Gianni Infantino, FIFA President said: “In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting. The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way. “

As a result, a celebration would take place in South America and three South American countries – Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – will organise one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030.

“The first of these three matches would of course be played at the stadium where it all began, in Montevideo’s mythical Estádio Centenário, precisely to celebrate the centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup.”

FIFA President added: “In 2030, we would have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup.”

