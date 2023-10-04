Ghana Football Association heads to the polls Thursday

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – The highly anticipated Ghana Football Association Elective Congress takes centre stage on Thursday in Tamale, with members seeking various positions.

Current GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeone Okraku is expected to be retained in his position after George Afriyie who was also vying for the position was disqualified by the Elections Committee.

Despite matters arising from the recent demonstration and a court injunction, the GFA moved its secretariat to Tamale to ensure smooth facilitation of the electioneering process.

The real contest at this election would be members vying for positions on the Executive Council in the Premier League and Division One categories. With Madam Gifty Oware Mensah going unopposed as representative of women’s football on the Executive Council, the likes of Mark Addo, Samuel Addo Anim, Gideon Fosu, Alexander Ababio, and Eugene Noel would battle it out for the three Division One league slots on the Exco. A tall list of football administrators, including James Kwesi Appiah, Frederick Acheampong, Randy Abbey, Nana Oduro Sarfo, and Anthony Aubynn, among others, will be seeking to get one of the available five nods on the Exco.

Dignitaries including Gelson Fernandes, Director of Member Associations for Africa at FIFA; Amaju Melvin Pinnick, FIFA Executive Council member; Silmara Sousa, Development Program Coordinator, FIFA Member Associations Africa; and Ahmed Harraz, Senior Member Associations Governance Services Manager, FIFA MA Governance, have arrived in Tamale for the congress.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

