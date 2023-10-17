Exercise reduces stress, improves mental health — Kadjebi Health Director

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Oct. 17, GNA – Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Service, has advised Ghanaians to take regular walks as such exercise reduces stress and improves mental health.

He said the health walk also increased cardiovascular and pulmonary fitness and reduced the risk of heart diseases and stroke.

Mr. Nana Takyi disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during their weekly “Ignite Regenerative Health Club” health walk at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The Health Director said walking helped to improve management of conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol, joint and muscular pain or stiffness, and diabetes, stronger bones and improved balance.

He advised the participants to drink more water, take rest, eat more vegetables and fruits as they are medicines.

Mr. Nana Takyi, however, cautioned them to take less sugar, salt, alcohol and fat since it was not good for their health.

Mr. Cletus Chevure, Kadjebi District Co-ordinating Director and a participant, expressed joy about the exercise.

He said the exercise was good as it made one active and burns calories.

Mr. Chevure charged those who could not participate to partake in the next exercise.

