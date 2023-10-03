EU supports youth engagement, inclusion in global policy processes – Head of Cooperation

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Oct. 03, GNA – Mr Massimo Mina, Head of Cooperation, European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, says the EU cherishes the active involvement of the youth in global policy processes.

The youth, he said, played a critical role in addressing societal challenges such as climate change, human rights, unsustainable exploitation of natural resources, conflict resolution, among others.

They therefore ought to be considered as key partners in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr. Mina was speaking at a youth engagement forum, in Kumasi, organised under the auspices of the EU’s Youth Engagement Initiative in collaboration with the Youth Leadership Parliament.

The programme, funded by the EU, brought on board over 40 youth organisations drawn from six regions.

It aimed at promoting the participation of young people in decision-making and democratic processes as they bring new perspectives to addressing old challenges.

It also sought to promote dialogue among young people and policies that are future looking.

The concept is that, through the initiative, young people can make their voices heard, push new policies, promote better plans, and demand accountability within their communities and from their leaders.

“As we develop our new programs for the next few years, we want to ensure that we are properly listening and responding to the needs of young Ghanaians,” Mr. Mina noted.

The EU Head of Cooperation said the engagement would inform the EU’s Youth Strategy and Action Plan in Ghana until 2027, especially for programmes relating to agribusiness, sustainable cities, energy, migration and employment, skills and education, private sector development, rule of law and corruption.

“As youth, there is a cross-cutting priority spanning all their projects, which means that the youth should benefit or be involved in each of their interventions.

We all share the same belief in a democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for Ghana,” Mr. Mina said.

Mr. Samuel Gariba, a youth advocate and participant at the engagement, commended the EU Delegation for the initiative, sharing what its plan was for young people in Ghana and how they wanted young people to be integrated into their programmes.

GNA

