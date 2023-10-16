ECOWAS Commission takes stock of progress in the EU Pillar Assessment Process

By Angela Ayimbire

Tema, Oct. 16, GNA – The ECOWAS Commission has held a four-day workshop in Lagos to present results and progress as well as provide updates on the status of activities related to the European Union (EU) pillar assessment.

The workshop was organized with the technical support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema stated.

It was a continuation of the previous workshop held in July 2023, which focused on the certification process of the EU pillar and developed a common roadmap to monitor progress towards achieving the goals.

In his opening speech, Mr. Jérôme Boa, Director of External Relations of the ECOWAS Commission, emphasized the need for GIZ to expedite the process and effectively support ECOWAS in validating the EU pillar.

He acknowledged the significance of this workshop in the EU pillar assessment process and urged all pillar champions to fulfil their assigned roles to achieve the desired objectives.

Mr. Molokwu Azikiwe, Director, Budget, and Treasury of the ECOWAS Commission commended the progress made thus far by GIZ and ECOWAS EU pillar champions.

He emphasised the urgency and importance of completing the tasks necessary for the assessment of the pillars and wished all participants a productive working session.

Mr. Franck-Emery Mongbe, representing GIZ, expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for organizing the workshop and assured continued support from GIZ to ensure the success of the process.

He also commended the ECOWAS leaders and Pillar Champions for their commitment and the progress made to date.

Mr. Ahmadou Balde, Director, Financial Reporting and Grants of the ECOWAS Commission, noted that the workshop offered an opportunity to assess the situation and clarify responsibilities and roles to expedite the ongoing process.

He emphasized the importance of this process for the ECOWAS Commission.

The results of the workshop will be presented to ECOWAS management, collectively outlining the progress made in the pillar certification process and the steps needed for the final assessment of the EU pillar.

