Committee inaugurated to support flood victims at Tongu

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), Oct. 16, GNA – A 13-member committee has been inaugurated at Sogakope in the Volta Region to ensure the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in the Tongu districts get the needed assistance.

The committee will also be the first point of contact for the Central Government in the case of aiding the flood victims in the South, Central and North Tongu districts.

Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, the Paramount Chief of Sokpoe, chairs the committee, which has some traditional leaders, members of parliament, and district chief executives as members.

He said the members would work together to bring relief to the people.

The members are Mama Kakatako Aga, Togbe Adoatsie I, Mamaga Adzo Sreku, Togbe Anaze KoklokoTitriku XIII, Mamaga Sename III, Togbe Saho IV, Mr Kobena Woyome, Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the MP for Central Tongu, Mr Gabriel Roosevelt Hotordze, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, Mr Osborn Fenu, and Mr Seth Agbi, the DCE for South Tongu.

Togbega Zogah said the affected people were in dire need of aid to lessen their predicament, hence the committee would work with the Volta River Authority (VRA), the National Disaster Management Organisation ( NADMO) and the Inter-Ministerial Committee to support them.

“We are the traditional leaders of these affected residents and it is necessary that we also play our role to lobby for support for them,” he said.

The Committee would ensure that the necessary items such as food, good drinking water, comfortable abodes, hygienic places of convenience among others, were provided for the people as they looked forward to seeing the end of the spillage.

Mrs Rhoda Arthur, the Principal Community Relation Officer, VRA, said the Authority would support the victims until the situation normalised and commended the traditional leaders for the initiative.

Mr Agbi said NADMO was working hard to bring relief to the people and was still sharing some items to the victims.

Mr Gabriel Roosevelt Hotordze, the MP for Central Tongu, said he would join forces with his colleagues in the other two constituencies to lobby for some items from the United States of America for the flood victims.

He urged the residents to stay calm as the Committee would endeavour to support them till the flood situations were resolved.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

