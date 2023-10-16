Devtraco Fire Commander retires

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Tema, Oct. 16, GNA – The Devtraco Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) within the Tema Regional Command has commended Fire Commandeer Divisional Officer (DOI) Philemon Kojo Boabeng at a colourful event after 34 years of service.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI), Doris Lamptey, Tema GNFS Regional Commander, commended him for his meritorious service to the country and the fire service.

ACFOI Lamptey also stated that DOI Boabeng had left enviable legacies at all the fire stations he headed and called on the junior ranks to emulate such gestures.

She hinted that the fire service required discipline during active service, stressing that DOI Boabeng had delivered on such tendencies, hence the colourful event to celebrate him as he retired from the GNFS.

DOI Boabeng, expressed gratitude to his immediate family and the Ghana National Fire Service for their support during his time in active service.

D0I Boabeng added that the service had offered him the opportunity to acquire knowledge on fire, and though he was going into retirement, he would be readily available to provide support whenever his service was needed.

According to him, young and up-and-coming officers must always uphold the tenets and ethics binding the service and must not involve themselves in selfish and corrupt activities.

‘You must serve with integrity,’ he noted.

DOI Boabeng joined the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in December 1989 and has since gone through the ranks and files within the service.

He headed the Ada district fire station and joined the Devtraco fire station as station commander from 2019 until his retirement in October 2023.

He was gifted a brand new television set, a chest freezer,air conditioning, assorted traditional clothes and sandals, and an undisclosed amount of cash, amongst other gifts from friends, families, colleagues, fire officers, and some captains of industries.

GNA

