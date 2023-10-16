Hunger Project Ghana trains nurses on efficient service delivery

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Oct. 16, GNA – The Hunger Project Ghana (THP) has successfully completed the training of 10 community health-enrolled nurses from five epicentres in the Eastern Region, aimed at enhancing their skills in effectively managing community health service delivery.

The participants were from Supriso, Addo-Nkwanta, Boti, Kwakyekrom, and Agyena epicentres, located in the Suhum, Abuakwa North, Yilo Krobo, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, and Asuogyaman.

The Hunger Project is currently implementing the Maternal and Child Health Improvement Project (MCHIP) in 20 Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS) clinics to reduce maternal and child mortality rates.

The community health nurses are being trained as midwifery assistants at the epicentre clinics and CHPS compounds as part of the MCHIP initiative to improve maternal and child health and nutrition services in rural areas.

The initiative is projected to provide approximately 17,000 individuals with efficient and readily available maternal healthcare services and interventions.

Ms Stephanie Ashley, the Maternal Health Coordinator at THP-Ghana, stated that one of the most reliable ways to achieve primary health care was through the implementation of CHPS compounds, while the training was to equip and orient participants with critical skills required for the full operation of the facilities.

She noted that placing emphasis on the importance of basic healthcare, such as CHPS compound implementation, would help Ghana attain universal health coverage faster by improving access, optimum utilisation, and addressing inequities in health services.

The participants were shown how to create maps to help with house visits in their communities, as well as practical sessions at schools and in certain neighbourhoods to give them a hands-on understanding of the theory.

GNA

