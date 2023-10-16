Sister Deborah’s silent philanthropy yields positive impact

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – Award-winning Ghanaian female songstress and fashion icon, Sister Deborah, also known as ‘African Mermaid,’ has been quietly making a significant impact in the field of humanitarianism.

While she has achieved fame for her music talent, striking appearances, and exemplary live performances, the Afro-pop artiste continues to touch the lives of vulnerable children, marginalised groups, and her care for the environment.

One of her most recent charitable activities was donating food items for the Easter Monday party at the Street Academy behind the Art Centre in Accra.

For the past five years, Sister Deborah, through her African Mermaid Foundation (T.A.M.) has been feeding the students of the Street Academy on special occasions, such as Easter Monday.

At times, mothers, siblings, and the elderly in the community are also fed, numbering about 600 people.

The foundation also creates awareness about the need to reduce the use of plastics; thus, they try to educate and inculcate the habit of using leaves and brown paper for packaging.

Students at the Street Academy were sensitised to personal hygiene, including the washing of hands and properly disposing of waste, among many others.

At the last children’s party, the T.A.M. Foundation secured sponsorship from Upcycle It Gh in the form of cloth tote bags that the children could use for provision shopping instead of single-use plastic bags.

As part of raising awareness about environmental conservation, the African Mermaid, together with her brother Wanlov the Kubolor, have composed songs such as ‘Refuse Reuse Recycle,’ ‘Child Care,’ and ‘Atewa Forest.’

Sister Deborah has always used her creativity and social media platforms to address urgent social issues and promote social change. The siblings received the Environment and Sanitation Award in December 2020.

Sister Deborah’s humanitarian work is mainly directed towards the improved wellbeing of the beneficiaries, with her foundation focusing on helping children and educating them to care about the oceans and their surroundings with the aim of ensuring a safe planet for us all.

GNA

