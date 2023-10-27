OccupyGhana demands Constitutional Commission of Inquiry into Akosombo Dam water spillage 

Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – OccupyGhana is demanding a Constitutional Commission of Inquiry into the Akosombo Dam water spillage and matters arising from it.

The Group urged the President or Parliament, through a resolution, to take immediate steps to form the Commission.

“OccupyGhana firmly believes that the totality of these matters rises to meet the constitutional standard of a ‘matter of public interest [and importance]’ that is sufficiently grave to warrant establishing a Commission of Inquiry, as provided for under Chapter 23 of the Constitution,” the Group said in a statement on Friday.

It said Ghanaians had the right to know the precise causes of the catastrophe and whether it was preventable.

It said, if it could have been prevented, those responsible should be held accountable, which may include their removal from their positions.

The Group added that if there were indications of criminal acts or negligence, there should be independent police investigations leading to prosecutions.

“And if it was indeed an unforeseeable event, this experience has made it foreseeable, and we need to know and understand the measures to be put in place to prevent such a disaster in the future.”

OccupyGhana also called for immediate attention to how buildings were put up along waterways and riverbanks in the catchment areas.

“We must acknowledge that settlements will continue to exist in these areas, and the way they are developed and constructed must change. We must adapt to ensure that these communities are not unduly exposed to the risk of devastating floods,” the Group said.

It said the precious resource –floodwater- could provide more clean drinking water and support irrigation, rather than flowing into the sea if managed well.

“Our call for an independent Commission of Inquiry is rooted in the conviction that the full truth must be uncovered, lessons must be learned to safeguard our people and our future, and that responsible rural and urban planning and development are crucial to mitigate future risks,” the Group added.

OccupyGhana expressed gratitude to all those who had been involved in the mobilisation of emergency relief support for the displaced communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

