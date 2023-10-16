‘Outpouring to the Nation’ donates to Street Academy 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA –Outpouring to the nation (OTTN), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated items to pupils at the Street Academy as well as the less-privileged children at the Arts Centre in Accra.

OTTN-Ghana which had been the main partner of Street Academy for the past five years presented stationeries to over 300 pupils to usher them into the 2023/24 academic years.

The delegation, led by Dr David Yeboah, Coordinator of OTTN expressed their desire to impact the lives of the children of the Academy.

“Our aim is to impact the lives of the children and we want to be able to make a change. We want them to be hopeful and not be moved by their immediate surroundings. That can be done through education and the love of the word of God,” he said.

Dr Yeboah said the gesture was to encourage the pupils to know that they were not forgotten but loved by the society, advising the pupils to take their studies seriously because education was the key to success.

Mr Ataa Lartey, the Founder of the Academy expressed excitement for the donations and called on other stakeholders to support the good course of the Academy.

He said this would serve as a motivation for the pupil to remain committed to education and know that someone cared and loved them, adding that the institution gave training to them from the ages of 10 to 14 years for three years.

He said as the pupils were going back to school, there was the need to equip them with learning materials at hand to start their academic work.

Mr Lartey, also a Child Advocate, encouraged the children to focus on their academic work to become better citizens to contribute to the nation’s economy, their family, and themselves.

Street Academy is an institution offering support to less privileged but talented children in a variety of fields including sporting activities, culture and dance.

GNA

